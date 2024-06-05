Former Kentucky women’s basketball freshman off to the ACC

The last of Kentucky women’s basketball’s transfer portal entrants has declared a destination.







Clemson announced Wednesday that former UK freshman guard Jordy Griggs has signed with the Tigers ahead of the 2024-25 season. Griggs herself also posted a commitment photo to her Instagram with the caption “Leh do it (tiger emojis).”

Griggs, a graduate of Montverde (Florida) Academy, spent the majority of her freshman season adjusting to a new position after primarily playing the wing, and took the court in just four games with the Wildcats, averaging 0.8 points and 0.3 rebounds in 3.5 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-2 guard, who will be classified as a guard/forward with the Tigers, was the first ex-Cat to confirm her intention to transfer following the hiring of new UK head coach Kenny Brooks. Griggs will play for new Clemson head coach Shawn Poppie (formerly at Chattanooga), who served as an assistant under Brooks at Virginia Tech from 2016-21.

“We are excited to add Jordy to our Clemson family,” Poppie said in the release. “She brings size and versatility to our roster, adding much needed depth. Jordy had a phenomenal high school career and has played at the highest level from the high school ranks, on the AAU circuit, and in the SEC. I believe those experiences will bring great value to our program. Jordy’s best is yet to come, and with our focus on player development, I look forward to watching her grow.”







Griggs is the ninth transfer commitment to sign with the Tigers, joining graduate wing/forward Summah Evans (Mercer), freshman shooting guard Hannah Kohn (Chattanooga), graduate point guard Loyal McQueen (Alabama), junior center Tessa Miller (Belmont), redshirt sophomore point guard Mia Moore (UAB), graduate forward Anya Poole (North Carolina), junior point guard Addie Porter (Chattanooga) and sophomore forward Raven Thompson (Chattanooga).







Former Clemson head coach Amanda Butler (2018-24) was fired upon the conclusion of the 2023-24 season after the Tigers finished 12th in the ACC with a league record of 5-13 (12-19 overall). Poppie successfully re-recruited Clemson junior wing Maddi Cluse and junior guard Madi Ott after they initially entered the transfer portal.







Griggs’ signing with Clemson means that each of UK’s eight transfer portal entrants will remain in the Power Five; she’ll be joining the ACC alongside starting point guard Brooklynn Miles and sophomore guard Amiya Jenkins, both of whom signed with Pittsburgh. Leading scorer Ajae Petty (Ohio State) and freshman forward Janaé Walker (Rutgers) will move to the Big Ten, while second-leading scorer Maddie Scherr (Texas Christian) will head to the Big 12. Senior guard Eniya Russell (Mississippi State) and senior forward Nyah Leveretter (Georgia) both opted to remain in the SEC.

UK’s 2024-25 roster gained a boost Wednesday afternoon with the commitment of 6-1 guard Dominika Paurová (Oregon State), who averaged 5.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.5 steals in 16.5 minutes per game with the Beavers during her freshman campaign this past season. Brooks has also signed former Virginia Tech Hokies Georgia Amoore, an All-America graduate point guard, and Clara Strack, a 6-5 freshman center who spent her first collegiate season learning under All-America center and 2024 WNBA Draft pick Liz Kitley. They’ll be joined in Lexington by fellow transfers Teonni Key (a 6-4 redshirt junior forward from North Carolina), Dazia Lawrence (a 5-8 graduate guard from Charlotte) and Jordan Obi (a 6-1 graduate guard from Penn).

The Wildcats will also return guards Cassidy Rowe and Saniah Tyler, and bring in a 2024 recruiting class that includes 6-2 freshman guard Lexi Blue (No. 40 in espnW), 6-3 junior forward Amelia Hassett (junior college transfer), 6-7 freshman center Clara Silva (a lauded international prospect) and 6-1 freshman guard Tanah Becker. Sophomore Gabby Brooks, daughter of the head coach, is also listed on UK’s 2024-25 online roster.

Kentucky women’s basketball lands transfer from former Pac-12 power

Former Kentucky, Louisville stars to play for Team USA in Olympics

How UK basketball’s Georgia Amoore fared during China trip with Australian National Team