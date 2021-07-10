Former Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel could replace Tim Tebow on SEC Nation

Many Florida fans aren’t fond of former Wildcats linebacker Kash Daniel because of what he did in 2019. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask tried to plow his way into the endzone on a keeper. In the midst of a dog pile of players, the television cameras caught Daniel trying to twist Trask’s ankle at the bottom of the scrum. He originally denied his actions, but then apologized to Trask and the University of Florida in a television interview after Kentucky’s bowl game.

Now he might take former Florida star Tim Tebow’s spot on SEC Nation if Tebow makes the final roster in Jacksonville.

Daniel made his case on why he should fill the potential vacancy on the “Saturday Down South” podcast.

“Well, I’m a guy that knows football inside and out,” Daniel said, according to “Saturday Down South“. “I’m a football junkie. Even though I haven’t played in almost two years, I still try to watch as much film as I can on dudes that are in college or in the league. I can’t even watch a game without watching it like I’m watching film.”

He added that he has great charisma and does well in front of a camera. Daniel thinks he could work well with current SEC Nation stars Alyssa Lang, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee.

It’s unlikely that SEC Nation will need someone to fill Tebow’s spot because he’s a long shot at best to make the Jaguars roster. But Tebow or not, it’s going to be difficult to watch the show on Saturday mornings in the fall without its past stars like Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears and Paul Finebaum.