Former Kentucky legend meets with Alabama basketball team ahead of Final Four

Alabama basketball is heading into uncharted waters tonight as they will play in the program’s first-ever Final Four. The Crimson Tide beat the No. 1 seeded UNC Tar Heels in the Sweet 16 and the No. 6 Clemson Tigers in the Elite Eight here to earn a date with the No. 1 overall seed and defending national champion UConn Huskies. The Huskies have opened as an 11.5-point favorite with most experts predicting a blowout in favor of Dan Hurley’s squad, but this Alabama team seems relaxed.

Superstar for the Phoenix Suns and former Kentucky G Devin Booker stopped by to speak with the Tide in Phoenix this week. Booker was on the 38-0 Kentucky team that was widely regarded as one of the best teams ever before their shocking upset to Wisconsin in the Final Four. So, Booker knows better than anyone that anything can happen on this stage regardless of the David vs. Goliath story. Booker has gone on to be a First-Team All-Pro and 4x All-Star.

On top of sharing some words of encouragement for Nate Oats’s squad, Booker was kind enough to drop off some signature shoes for the ‘Bama players. Regardless of how the game goes, this has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the players and fans alike.

