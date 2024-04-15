Former Kentucky forward Ajae Petty commits to Ohio State, second OSU transfer addition

Oct 19, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Ajae Petty talks with the media during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Former Kentucky forward Ajae Petty announced her commitment to Ohio State on Monday afternoon making her the Buckeye's second addition via the transfer portal.

Petty joins Ohio State for final year of eligibility after spending two seasons with the Wildcats. She started her colligate career with LSU.

Who is Ajae Petty?

Standing at 6-foot-3, Petty led Kentucky with 14.2 points and 10.6 rebounds in 2023-24 and started all 32 games.

Her ability to grab rebounds will shore up a weakness of the Buckeyes. Ohio State lost multiple games, including their season-ending defeat to Duke in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, because of a lack of rebounding. The Blue Devils grabbed 38 boards to OSU's 20.

The additions of Petty and former Oregon guard Chance Gray, who announced her commitment to Ohio State on Sunday, mean Buckeyes coach Kevin McGuff has now filled the two roles he said he was looking to fill through the portal: "one guard and one post."

This is the second offseason in a row that McGuff has landed a transfer from Kentucky. Last year it was Kennedy Cambridge, who is expected to seek a redshirt for last season, given that she did not play. Cambridge spent her freshman year with at Kentucky in 2022-23.

