Former Kentucky DT Justin Rogers projected to Auburn

Auburn is continuing to build on its impressive transfer class and they are now the favorites to land another coveted target.

Former Kentucky defensive tackle Justin Rogers has been projected to commit to Auburn by Steve Wiltfong, the Director of Football Recruiting for 247Sports.

Rogers visited Auburn this weekend and has also taken visits to LSU and Alabama since entering the transfer portal on Jan. 3. The 6-foot-3, 332- pounder is from Oak Park Michigan, and signed with the Wildcats as a member of the 2020 recruiting class.

He was the No. 52 overall player in the 247Sports Composite ranking and had an offer from Auburn as a high school recruit.

He was a rotational player his first two seasons at Kentucky, appearing in 20 games and making six starts. He took a step forward last season, starting all but one game and making 35 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks.

Auburn has already three defensive line transfers this cycle, pulling in Vanderbilt edge rusher Elijah McAllister, Purdue defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson, and Maryland defensive tackle Mosiah Nasili-Kite. Auburn lacked the required depth along the defensive line to compete in the SEC and still needs to add more players as it gets ready for the 2023 season.

