Former Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivišić to follow John Calipari to Arkansas

Former Kentucky center Zvonimir Ivišić announced he will join head coach John Calipari and transfer to Arkansas after spending one season with the Wildcats.

Calipari announced on April 9 that he was departing as head coach at Kentucky, ending a 15-year run with the program. He guided the Wildcats to a national championship in 2012 and an overall record of 410-123 during his tenure in Lexington.

The Hall of Famer was named head coach at Arkansas the following day after agreeing to a five-year contract with a salary beginning at $7 million per season. Calipari takes over for Eric Musselman, who took the same position at USC.

Ivišić was the first Wildcat to enter the transfer portal after Mark Pope was hired to succeed Calipari. He was also the first player to follow Calipari to Arkansas.

Ivišić, who was born in Bosnia and Herzegovina, played four seasons with SC Derby in Montenegro before committing to Kentucky in August 2023. He was limited to 15 games with the Wildcats after awaiting NCAA clearance to play.

The 7-footer averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on 57.7% shooting from the field. He scored in double figures four times, including a season-high 18 points, five rebounds and four blocks on Feb. 24 in a win over Alabama.

Ivišić projects to have the opportunity to log extended minutes next season with the Razorbacks. He is highly touted for his ability to run the floor, pass, protect the paint and spot up from 3-point range after converting 37.5% this past season.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire