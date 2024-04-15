Former Kentucky center Aaron Bradshaw transfers to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former five-star recruit and a 7’1″ center from New Jersey will play for the Ohio State Buckeyes next season.

Former Kentucky center Aaron Bradshaw announced Monday afternoon he has committed to Ohio State after playing his freshman season in Lexington. Bradshaw is the latest transfer to join the Buckeyes 2024-25 roster along with Meechie Johnson.

Bradshaw was rated as a five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and among the five best recruits in the country, according to 247 Sports. He was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American game.

In his freshman season for the Wildcats, Bradshaw played 26 games and averaged a little under 14 minutes per game. He averaged roughly 4.9 points with three rebounds and shot 57.6% from the floor.

Head coach Jake Diebler’s squad has gone through multiple changes this offseason with players like Zed Key, Roddy Gayle Jr., and Scotty Middleton leaving. Star guard Bruce Thornton announced he would stay with Ohio State for his junior season. Diebler hopes to lead OSU back to the NCAA Tournament after missing out the past two seasons.

Bradshaw leaves a Kentucky team that lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Oakland. Long-time head coach John Calipari then left for Arkansas shortly afterward. Former BYU head coach Mark Pope will be the new Kentucky coach next season.

