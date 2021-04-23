Former Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in car accident at age 19

Former University of Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke was killed in a car accident in Los Angeles on Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed.

Clarke was the only person in the car when it crashed at 2:10 p.m. Pacific Time.

Clarke, a native of Boston, Mass., was 19 years old. Clarke is survived by his parents, Osmine Clarke and Adrian Briggs, and three siblings, Tatyana, Gavin and Madison. He was pursuing a degree in communications at UK.

The 6-foot-7 Clarke, whose one season at Kentucky was limited to eight games because of injuries, entered his name in the NBA Draft last month and was training in Los Angeles in preparation for pre-draft workouts.

Clarke suffered an ankle injury in December. He started six of the eight games in which he played. Clarke averaged 9.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in 28.5 minutes per game. He was injured Dec. 19 in a loss to North Carolina, played 16 scoreless minutes in a loss to Louisville a week later and did not appear again until Kentucky’s Southeastern Conference Tournament game against Mississippi State. Clarke came off the bench to contribute two points and three assists in nine minutes as Kentucky’s season ended in a 74-73 defeat.

What we know about the crash from producer @AimeeLynneVDH's convo with LAPD Valley Traffic Div:

* Happened 2:10 PST

* LAPD says Clarke was driving when he ran red light, hit a car turning left.

* Clarke was not wearing seatbelt properly...(CON'T) — Kristen Pflum (@kristenpflumFOX) April 23, 2021

“As an adolescent, having the privilege to put on the Kentucky uniform and play in front of the BBN was always a lifelong goal of mine,” Clarke said in a UK news release upon announcing his intention to enter the NBA Draft. “Although it was hindered due to things out of my own control, the experience is something I will keep with me forever. I have grown a lot with this experience and I will never take it for granted.”

Story continues

Clarke was projected as a second-round draft pick in a compilation of 2021 mock drafts created by HoopsHype.com after the NCAA Tournament. Before his injury, Clarke was projected to be a lottery pick in the first round. ESPN had him ranked as the No. 72 prospect for this year’s NBA Draft.

“This was not an easy decision for Terrence, who I admire for how he handled adversity, stuck with it and battled back to be there for his teammates in an SEC Tournament game,” UK head coach John Calipari said at the time of Clarke’s declaration. “Terrence has unbelievable ability and upside, and my only disappointment for him is that he didn’t have a chance to build on what he started because of the leg injury.”

The Klutch Sports agency announced this week that it had signed Clarke as a client.

Clarke committed to play for Kentucky before his final year of high school at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. He was viewed as one of the top basketball prospects in the 2020 class and came to UK as one of the program’s highest-ranked recruits in years.

An emotional Brad Stevens talking about Terrence Clarke just minutes after the #Celtics win tonight.@NBC10Boston @RaulNBCBoston pic.twitter.com/oFqKjZ31x5 — Craig Kolodny (@NBCBostonCraig) April 23, 2021

“Coach Cal kept it real with me,” Clarke said at his announcement ceremony in September of 2019. “He always told me since day one, when he was talking to me, ‘If you come to Kentucky, you’re gonna have to work.’ And that’s one of the things I need. I need a coach that’s going to push me, make me a better player and person. And, me going to Kentucky, I can just elevate my game to the next level. And get to the next level.”

Before his only season at Kentucky, Clarke spoke about his hopes, dreams and goals and making the transition from high school to college. “Honestly, it’s fun,” he said. “Growing up, you always thought of these situations.

“I always grew up watching basketball and watching guys on the court do these kinds of things (like interviews). So, me being in this position, I’m just taking full advantage of it and having as much fun as possible. I mean, the transition is kind of weird because I haven’t done it before, but I’m just trying to have as much fun as I can because this is a lifetime dream for me really.”