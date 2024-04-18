Former Kentucky basketball player Joey Hart announces new school via NCAA transfer portal

After spending his first college basketball season in Lexington — and playing sparingly — former UK basketball guard Joey Hart has announced his next college stop.

On Thursday, Hart committed to Ball State out of the NCAA transfer portal, making a return to his home state of Indiana.

A former three-star recruit out of Linton-Stockton High School in Linton, Indiana, Hart was part of Kentucky’s top-ranked 2023 recruiting class under former head coach John Calipari. Hart was a late addition to that group: He wasn’t coveted as a high-major recruit until late during his final high school season, and was originally signed to play at Central Florida.

Hart reopened his recruitment and picked Kentucky last summer over Rutgers and Indiana, a decision that came when UK was in scramble mode to fill out its roster for last season amid several stay-or-go player decisions.

During his final high school season at Linton-Stockton, Hart averaged more than 23 points per game and shot 41% from 3-point range.

During his lone season in Lexington, Hart — a 6-foot-5 guard — played a total of only 10 minutes over seven appearances with the Wildcats. His season-high in playing time was three minutes in Kentucky’s 118-82 win over Marshall on Nov. 24, and he scored his only points as a Wildcat — a 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining — in that game.

According to college basketball statistician Evan Miyakawa, Hart ranked as the No. 746 overall player in the transfer portal, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Hart entered the transfer portal when it was apparent that Calipari would be leaving UK to become the new head coach at Arkansas, although that news wasn’t yet official when Hart entered the portal. Calipari was replaced at UK by Mark Pope, the former head coach at BYU and Utah Valley and a member of Kentucky’s 1996 NCAA championship team.

Joey Hart (20) made a splash during Kentucky’s Big Blue Madness slam-dunk contest last fall but decided to transfer this offseason after finding little playing time with the Wildcats once the season began.

With Hart officially out of the fold for Kentucky, the complete roster transformation ahead of Pope’s first season as UK’s head coach continues.

Hart joins Aaron Bradshaw (Ohio State) and Zvonimir Ivisic (Arkansas) as players from UK’s 2023-24 squad that will transfer to new schools. Additionally, Adou Thiero and D.J. Wagner are also still in the NCAA transfer portal.

Also from last season’s squad, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards and Ugonna Onyenso have declared for the 2024 NBA draft. Tre Mitchell and Antonio Reeves have exhausted their college eligibility.

Four of the six players that Calipari had lined up as part of Kentucky’s 2024 recruiting class have decommitted from the UK program, including all three of Kentucky’s McDonald’s All-American recruits. In-state guard Travis Perry, the all-time leading scorer in Kentucky high school boys basketball history, is the only one of those six recruits expected to remain committed to UK.

Collin Chandler, a combo guard and former BYU signee, announced Tuesday morning that he would be following Pope to Kentucky. Chandler was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class before taking a two-year mission trip.

Pope has also lined up a transfer portal visitor (former Drexel big man Amari Williams) for next week. UK is in the top three for former BYU center Aly Khalifa, who is in the transfer portal and is considering Kentucky, Louisville and a return to BYU.

College basketball players have until May 1 to enter the transfer portal. The early-entry deadline for the 2024 NBA draft is April 27, and players who enter the draft with remaining NCAA eligibility will have until May 29 to remove their names from consideration and return to school.

