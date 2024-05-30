Former Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma will withdraw from draft ahead of deadline

Former Kansas State standout Arthur Kaluma will reportedly withdraw from the 2024 NBA draft ahead of the early entrant deadline on Wednesday, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

Kaluma, who played the first two years of his career at Creighton, declared for the draft on April 24 while maintaining his remaining college eligibility. He also entered the transfer portal on April 30 after playing his junior year with the Wildcats.

The 22-year-old competed in the G League Elite Camp this month in Chicago, Illinois, averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 assists in two scrimmage games. He also worked out with the Portland Trail Blazers on May 23.

NEWS: Former Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma is withdrawing his name from the NBA draft, sources told ESPN. Now becomes one of the best players available in the portal. Honorable mention All-Big 12 selection averaged 14.4 points and 7.0 rebounds last season. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 29, 2024

Kaluma was an All-Big 12 honorable mention after averaging 14.4 points, seven rebounds and two assists on 42.7% shooting from the field in 33 games. He registered six 20-point games, including a season-high 28 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on Feb. 24.

The 6-foot-7 forward capitalized on a larger role with the Wildcats, reaching career highs in points (475), rebounds (231), assists (67), steals (27) and 3-pointers (51). He was seventh in the Big 12 in double-doubles (5) and ninth in free throws (118).

Kaluma, a four-star prospect, projects to be one of the top players available in the transfer portal. He is expected to be recruited by several programs now that he has withdrawn from the draft.

