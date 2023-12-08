Former Kansas State CB Will Lee III will reportedly visit Texas A&M this weekend

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko knows that to compete in today’s college football landscape, utilizing the transfer portal is an absolute must, as the Aggies have already lost 11 players to the portal, including multiple starters on defense.

After the news that starting cornerback Tyreek Chappell, who has been with the program for three seasons, had entered his name, a sudden need at the position became imminent, and former Kansas State CB Will Lee Jr. is the No. 1 name that should be on Elko’s list of possible replacements.

Lee, who spent last season with the Wildcats after transferring in from Iowa Western (JUCO), recorded 42 tackles, 32 solo tackles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions on the year, including nine tackles in KState’s loss to Texas late this season. Standing at 6’3″, Lee has the size and speed to start for the Aggies immediately next season, as the cornerback room is very young and lean.

PORTAL NEWS: Former Kansas State cornerback Will Lee tells me he will be visiting Texas A&M tomorrow. Lee, who announced a final three of Texas A&M, Louisville, and Washington, is the third ranked cornerback in the transfer portal. Had 42 tackles and 2 interceptions in 2023. pic.twitter.com/10uEfT7xv2 — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) December 7, 2023

The feeling is apparently mutual, as AggiesToday reported that Lee is set to visit Elko and his staff in College Station on Friday, Dec. 8, while Oregon, Louisville, and Washington are still in the mix.

New Texas A&M cornerback coach Ishmael Aristide spent a couple of seasons under Elko during his time as the Aggies’ defensive coordinator, bringing a successful development track record at the position, including Duke All-American CB Chandler Rivers, who is also a possible candidate to follow Elko and Aristade to Texas A&M.

For what it’s worth, new Aggies OC Colin Klein, who holds deep ties to Kansas State during his playing and coaching days, could also significantly influence Lee’s visit.

