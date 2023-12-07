Former Kansas State CB Will Lee III places Texas A&M in his Top 3 transfer list

One position on Texas A&M’s roster needing a talent infusion is cornerback, especially after junior CB Tyreek Chappell entered the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon. While new head football coach Mike Elko’s defensive background should aid his search for depth in the transfer portal, former Kansas State cornerback William “Will” Lee III should be at the top of his list.

On Wednesday, Lee, who played just one season with the Wildcats after transferring in from JUCO Iowa Western, recorded 42 tackles, 32 solo tackles, six pass deflections, and two interceptions on the year, including nine tackles in KState’s loss to Texas late this season.

Standing at 6-3, Lee is the perfect size for an outside corner, as the Aggies have lacked size in SEC play the last two seasons, being exposed on several occasions against bigger wide receivers who consistently took advantage of one matchup down the sideline.

3 schools that I’m turning my focus towards are Texas A&M, Washington and Louisville ‼️ — William “The Blanket” Lee (@TheBlanket8) December 6, 2023

Even more so, A&M’s cornerback room is razor thin in experience after Chappell’s presumed departure, leaving Deuce Harmon and Tony Grimes as the lone “veterans.” At the same time, Grimes missed the entirety of the 2023 season due to injury after transferring in from North Carolina.

With the Aggies, Lee is also considering Washington and Louisville, as the Huskies are competing for the National Championship next month.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire