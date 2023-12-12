Former Kansas State basketball forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin has found a new home

MANHATTAN — Nae'Qwan Tomlin has found a new home.

Less than a week after he was dismissed from the Kansas State basketball team, Tomlin, a versatile 6-foot-10 senior forward from Harlem, New York, has committed to Memphis and coach Penny Hardaway.

On3 Sports college basketball expert Joe Tipton reported the news Tuesday morning.

Tomlin, who did not play in any games this season for the Wildcats, received his K-State degree Saturday, allowing him to enter the transfer portal as a graduate and will be eligible to play for Memphis once the second semester begins in January. A number of high-major programs, including in-state rival Kansas, reportedly expressed interest in him.

Tomlin played one season for K-State after transferring from Chipola College in Florida, starting all 36 games and helping the Wildcats reach the NCAA Tournament's Elite Eight. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.9 rebounds, making him the top returning player from that team.

Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin reacts during last year's NCAA Tournament Elite Eight game against Florida Atlantic at New York's Madison Square Garden. Tomlin, who was dismissed from the Wildcats team last week, is transferring to Memphis to finish his senior season.

But things quickly went south for Tomlin this fall. He missed a good portion of the preseason for what coach Jerome Tang called "personal issues," and then on Oct. 29 he was arrested on charges of "disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting," in an incident at a bar in Manhattan's Aggieville entertainment district.

Tomlin was suspended indefinitely but held out hope of rejoining the team at some point, especially after he was granted diversion in his case. He appeared in street clothes on the Wildcat bench for several home games and even celebrated in the student section with teammates following last Tuesday's overtime victory over Villanova.

But on Wednesday evening, after a group of students called for Tomlin's reinstatement during a protest at university president Richard Linton's campus home, he was officially dismissed from the team.

Tang released a video Thursday, calling on K-State supporters to "let's move forward with love," and on Friday, Linton issued a partial explanation of the decision in a letter to the K-State community.

K-State is off to an 8-2 start even without Tomlin after posting an impressive 75-60 road victory against LSU last Saturday. After taking finals week off, the Wildcats play host to Nebraska at 2 p.m. Sunday at Bramlage Coliseum.

Tomlin, meanwhile, is off to Memphis to close out his college career.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

