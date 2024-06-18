Former Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun to conduct his ‘Champ Camp 2024’

Former Kansas men’s basketball guard Christian Braun, a 2023 NBA champion with the Denver Nuggets and 2022 NCAA title winner with the Jayhawks, will conduct his 2024 Champ Camp from Monday, June 24 through Wednesday, June 26 at Radiant Church in Overland Park.

The address of the facility, which used to be Drive 5, is 12140 W. 135th Street, Overland Park, 66221.

Camp spots remain available, camp organizer Ed Fritz, Braun’s coach at Blue Valley Northwest High School (where the duo won three straight state titles) told The Star on Tuesday.

The fundamental skills camp, which will include daily instruction from Fritz, Christian Braun and his brother Parker Braun, who played for KU this past season, is for boys and girls grades 2 through 8. Hours will be 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. for the three days.

Registration form is available here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1mR8dPBLF1r7quXSzGJ1am0ItTt0pBRQj6xM8Wp4PWuA/mobilebasic

Information is also available at Fritz’s social media X account. Also, one can email Fritz at coachedfritz@gmail.com.

“Obviously whatever kids show up I’ll be happy to have them there, have fun with them and be part of something bigger than me,” Christian Braun told The Star.

“Coach Fritz obviously does a great job of putting it together for me. I really appreciate him. Whoever shows up we’ll have a good time, and we’re going to learn a little bit and have fun,” Braun added.

Braun — his second NBA season ended on May 19 — was back in Lawrence last week supporting the 16th-annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic.

The 6-foot-6, 23-year old Burlington, Kansas native scored a game-high 24 points in the Classic, held Thursday at Free State High.

“This is the second best thing that could be happening to me right now,” Braun said Thursday.

The best thing, he noted, would have been competing in the NBA Finals. Minnesota beat Denver 4 games to 3 in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

“The fans were amazing,” he added of those at the Rock Chalk Roundball event. “To see the kids’ faces is special. Being around my old teammates and Coach (Bill) Self is amazing. Those guys (teammates and coaches) were and still are a part of my life. I didn’t get to have my senior year.. KU has been amazing, coach has been amazing, the fans. Coming back here is fun.”

Under the direction of Fritz, Braun won three state titles at BV Northwest. After that Braun won the NCAA crown at KU and NBA title his rookie season with the Nuggets.

Braun in 2022 was named second-team all-Big 12 and second-team NABC all-district. He was named to the all-NCAA Tournament Midwest Region team. He averaged 11.2 points and 7.3 rebounds per game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Overall, Braun was seventh in the Big 12 with 14.1 points per game, second in field goal percentage (49.5%), fifth in rebounds (6.5) and 14th in assists (2.8).

In the title season he had 35 games with 10 or more points, and five games with 20 or more points. He led KU in rebounds in 13 games, assists in 11 contests and blocked shots in 10 games. He posted five double-doubles including a 12 point and 12 rebound performance in the NCAA National Championship game against North Carolina.

Fritz won titles at BV Northwest in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019. He’s currently coach at North Kansas City High.

“Being in competitive games, big games … coming to KU was the best thing that could happen to me and my family. I made a lot of lifelong friends,” Braun stated.