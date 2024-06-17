Former Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles sues LSU Tigers over vacated wins

Former LSU and Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles filed a lawsuit against LSU on Monday, claiming the Baton Rouge, Louisiana university’s decision to vacate 37 of his wins from 2012-15 eliminated him from College Football Hall of Fame consideration.

The suit also lists the NCAA and National Football Foundation as defendants. The foundation oversees the College Football Hall of Fame.

CBS reported that the suit seeks an “appropriate remedy for the blot placed on his good name and reputation” by LSU’s decision

For Miles, losing 37 victories is particularly significant as it drops his career winning percentage below .600: the cutoff for coaches to be considered. Miles’ record without those 37 wins is 108-73 (.597).

The Tigers were forced to vacate the wins after the NCAA discovered a Level I recruiting violation during Miles’ tenure at LSU. According to the NCAA release, the violation occurred in 2012. A representative of LSU’s athletics interests paid the father of a potential recruit $180,150 over five years.

Miles coached at LSU from 2005-2016, leading the Tigers to a national championship in 2007. He was fired in 2016 for what LSU cited as performance issues.

Miles started coaching the Jayhawks in 2019 but stayed just two seasons, going 3-18. KU and Miles parted ways in 2021 after sexual-misconduct allegations against Miles — from his time at LSU — came to light.