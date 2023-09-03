Former Kansas, Gonzaga signee Marcus Adams Jr. commits to BYU

Sep. 2—After brief stops in the West Coast Conference and Big 12 Conference, former Kansas and Gonzaga signee Marcus Adams Jr. will resume his college basketball career at a program making the transition from one conference to the other.

Barring another move, Adams , the four-star forward from Southern California who enrolled at Kansas before signing at Gonzaga and reopening his recruitment, will spend his freshman season at BYU after committing to the Cougars on Saturday.

Adams , who considered BYU before pledging to Gonzaga in late July, announced his third college commitment to Joe Tipton of On3.com.

Because Adams signed at both Kansas and Gonzaga, spending time on campus in Lawrence for summer workouts, he'll likely need a waiver to be cleared to play at BYU as a true freshman this fall.

"A lot of people are wondering why I jumped around from school to school, but it's obviously for personal reasons and I can't explain it just yet," Adams told Dushawn London of 247Sports.com.

"For me, I was just trying to find the best place for me, not just playing-wise but scholarly and personally."

Speaking about his commitment to BYU, Adams said, "Overall, I wanted to go to BYU because it's beautiful, the people are beautiful and are probably some of the nicest people in the world. They're so kind, nice, respectful and they help support you. I just went on a visit for a long day, and it was amazing. It's a beautiful city and was a beautiful time."

Adams took an official visit to Gonzaga, but unlike at Kansas the Torrance, California, native never enrolled in classes at the Spokane school or participated in preseason workouts.

Gonzaga's conference rivalry with BYU ended last season — the Cougars' final year as a WCC member before joining the Big 12 — but it's possible the Bulldogs will face Adams in a future nonconference game.

Coaches at both schools, GU's Mark Few and BYU's Mark Pope, have entertained the idea of playing a nonconference series down the road.