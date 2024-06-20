Former Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps waived by Cleveland Browns after arrest

Former Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Lonnie Phelps was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly crashing his SUV into a Florida restaurant, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office inmate report.

Phelps was waived by the Cleveland Browns, his NFL team, on Thursday afternoon.

Cleveland.com reported that Phelps was “charged with drunken driving and damaging property” of the Red Shoe Island Bistro, a restaurant in the Key West. Phelps also reportedly refused a breath test. No one was injured in the accident.

The building’s owner, Joseph Schroeder, believes the damages are worth about $300,000.

Schroeder told Cleveland.com that the outdoor lounge was closed on Wednesday; otherwise, people could be severely injured or killed.

According to the police report, Phelps was accompanied by a female passenger and both of them appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The report also states that Phelps turned away from the police at one point, as he said he was afraid of being shot.

Phelps spent one season at Kansas in 2022, leading the team in sacks with seven. He was picked up by the Browns as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 NFL Draft. Phelps didn’t play in any games for the Browns last season as a member of the practice squad.