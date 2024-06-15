Former Kansas City Chiefs player hosts free football camp for kids

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City Chiefs football player is giving back to the community this weekend with a free football camp for kids at University Academy.

During the off-season, three-time Super Bowl Champion Darius Harris is using his platform to inspire young athletes to chase their dreams both on and off the field.

Chiefs Super Bowl ring features 529 diamonds, 38 rubies, 1 glaring typo

“No matter where you come from, as long as you’re dedicated to put in the work and have the support around you and just stay focused on your dreams, the sky’s the limit,” Harris said during Saturday’s camp.

This is the second camp that Harris has hosted as part of his foundation, working to provide resources and mentorship for kids across the country.

“Me being a senior next year, it allows me to give back in a sense,” University Academy student and football player Keaton Davis said. “Even though I’m not an NFL player, it’s something good and fun to do.”

Harris says it’s positive role models and opportunities like Saturday’s that helped him be successful along his football career and plans to continue spreading the message of hard work and dedication to younger athletes that now look up to him.

“It’s exciting you know being able to get a little knowledge from him and just see how it is to be an actual NFL player and actually go to the highest level that you could possibly take it…it’s an opportunity,” University Academy student and football player Xavier Randal said.

For more information on Harris’ foundation, visit Darius-Harris.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.