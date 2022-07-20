Former Kansas City Chiefs player had a hole-in-one at a golf course in Branson

Longtime television broadcaster Frank Boal decided to record former Chiefs center Tim Grunhard’s tee shot from the sixth hole at Top of the Rock Golf Course in Branson, Missouri.

That decision ensured that Grunhard would have a video of what turned out to be his hole-in-one.

Boal, who is in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, shared the video on Twitter.

Chiefs Hall of Famer Tim Grunhard with a hole-in-one on #6 at #TopoftheRock in Branson, MO.



Just happened to be videoing it at same time. pic.twitter.com/Tj77vYW6WP — frank boal (@realfrankboal) July 18, 2022

Here is the description of the sixth hole from the course’s website: “This island green is completely surrounded by water and fascinating rock formations. From an elevated tee, the shot must be precisely struck in order to find dry land. This hole offers a real challenge to even the most accomplished golfers.”

But Grunhard made it look easy.

Grunhard, who played for the Chiefs from 1990-2000, is the run game coordinator and offensive-line coach for the Bishop Miege High School football team.

Boal can be heard on WHB (810 AM).