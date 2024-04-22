Former Kansas basketball assistant Jerrance Howard leaves SIU for future Big 12 school

Former University of Kansas men’s basketball assistant coach Jerrance Howard, a member of the coaching staff at Southern Illinois University in 2023-24, has accepted a similar position at Arizona State, he confirmed on his Instagram account.

Howard was a member of Bill Self’s KU coaching staff for eight seasons (2013-14 season through 2020-21). He spent one season as an assistant on Chris Beard’s Texas staff before heading to SIU, where he spent a year before landing the job at Arizona State.

ASU is joining the Big 12, starting with the upcomg 2024-25 school year.

Howard, 43, also has been an assistant coach at Illinois, where he played college basketball, and SMU, where he worked for former KU coach Larry Brown.

At KU, Howard was an assistant on the Jayhawks’ 2017-18 squad that reached the Final Four.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join coach (Bobby) Hurley and the Sun Devil program,” Howard wrote on Instagram. “Nobody has more passion and energy than coach Hurley and I look forward to learning and growing from him.

“ASU Basketball has experienced great success during coach’s tenure. Combine the rich tradition of Arizona State and the energy of the 942 crew with the move to the Big 12 and the momentum is building for something special in Tempe! My family and I are grateful for this opportunity. After 20 years of being in coaching, we are blessed to say Forks Up! Humble and Blessed.”

As of Monday morning, Arizona State had not yet made Howard’s hiring official on its athletic department website. CBSsports.com, The Athletic and the Arizona Republic have all reported the hire, citing sources.