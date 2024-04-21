Former K-State, Manhattan High football player dies at 29

SHAWNEE, KS. (KSNT) – A Manhattan High School graduate and former K-State football player died on Saturday.

Terrale Johnson passed away on Saturday, April 20, at the age of 29. Johnson graduated from MHS in 2012 before going on to play two seasons of football at Hutchinson Community College and three at K-State. Johnson was with the Wildcats for the 2014-2016 seasons.

In his final year of college football, the 6-foot-1 offensive lineman started all 13 games and earned First Team All-Big 12 honors.

More recently, Johnson was worked as an assistant football coach at Shawnee Mission South and Mill Valley High School in the KC area. Johnson is also listed as a para/ resource teacher on SMSHS’s website.

“Sending our deepest sympathies to the family & friends of Terrale Johnson,” Mill Valley football said in a post on social media. “Gone too soon… R.I.P. Coach Johnson, your legacy will live on.”

“Coach T was a vital part of the [Shawnee Mission] South football program and community,” Shawnee Mission South head football coach Nick Foster told 27 News in a written statement. “He was loved by all and we miss him terribly. We are praying for his family and all of those affected by this tragic loss. Love you Coach T.”

Foster worked with Johnson at both Mill Valley and SM South.

KSNT has not yet confirmed how he died.

