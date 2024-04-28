Former Joplin Eagle Isaiah Davis drafted 173rd overall by New York Jets

Apr. 27—Joplin's Jackrabbit is now a New York Jet.

Former standout at Joplin High School and then FCS star with Division I South Dakota State, Isaiah Davis, was selected by the Jets with the 173rd overall pick and the 38th of the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Davis has spoken this week about hoping to open doors for more athletes from the Joplin area to believe in themselves and the opportunity to play in the NFL one day just like he once dreamed of as a youngster.

He has now opened those doors a little more for Joplin kids.

Davis joins Jeff Tupper and Mike Reppond as the only other athletes from a Joplin high school to be drafted into the NFL.

Fan support from Joplin and Brookings, South Dakota, has been important to Davis during his journey to the league. He said he is thankful for those people.

"Thanks to everyone who has supported me in this journey and not given up on me. ... Hopefully, we can get this thing rolling," Davis said on Wednesday.

Davis tallied more than 4,000 yards in both his prep and college careers and is now going to try and find a role with New York and try to rack up more career yardage.