Former Joplin Eagle, Isaiah Davis Selected by the New York Jets in the 5th Round of the 2024 NFL Draft

JOPLIN, MO — After waiting for two days, the wait is finally over as Joplin native Isaiah Davis heard his named called today at the 2024 NFL Draft and he is heading to the “Big Apple”.

In the 5th round, with the 173rd overall pick, the New York Jets selected South Dakota State Running Back and former Joplin Eagle alum, Isaiah Davis.

It’s an historic occasion for Davis, for Joplin and for Southwest Missouri. He is the first Joplin graduate drafted by the NFL in more than 35 years!

More tears of joy.



What a moment for @z4days 💚 pic.twitter.com/LyuP1rvm6H — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 27, 2024

Davis helped lead the Joplin Eagles to the 2019-20 Missouri Class 6 State Championship game.

In his senior year with the Eagles, Davis finished with 2,283 rushing yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry and 45 touchdowns.

He was the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year that year. In high school, he totaled 83 career touchdowns and over 4,300 yards.

At South Dakota State, Davis was a FCS First Team All-American selection this past season when he finished with 18 rushing touchdowns and over 1,500 rushing yards.

In his 4-year career as a Jackrabbit, Davis had 50 touchdowns and over 4,500 rushing yards.

He also helped the Jackrabbits win back-to-back National Championship titles.

Davis will now join a running back room that consist of Breece Hall and fellow rookie running back Braelon Allen (Wisconsin).

He will also be joining long time NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and will have a chance to earn a spot as the RB2 spot on the roster.

Davis’s new teammate Hall is certainly excited to have him on the Jets.

Isaiah will now get ready to report for Jets Rookie Minicamp which the 2024 NFL rookie minicamp dates are between May 3-6 or May 10-13.

This camp will consist of just the rookie or undrafted free agents.

The dates for the team Training Camp have yet to be announced.

The Joplin native will have a chance right away to prove that can be a steal in this draft and be an immediate impact player for the Jets.

