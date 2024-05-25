Former John Calipari players headline NBA awards

A litany of former John Calipari players appeared on the NBA’s annual awards list for the 2023-24 season.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey was named the NBA Most Improved Player, beating out Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun and Chicago Bulls guard Cody White for the award.

Maxey averaged 25.9 points per game in 70 games for the Sixers. He totaled career-highs in points scored (1,816), assists (433), rebounds (258) and steals (69). Maxey was also the recipient of the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Karl-Anthony Townes was named NBA Social Justice Champion. The Timberwolves’ center has helped lead Minnesota to a berth in the Western Conference Finals against Dallas. He has averaged 21.8 points per game to go with 8.3 rebounds.

Three former Calipari players were named to the All-NBA team: Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, and Phoenix guard Devin Booker. Gilgeous-Alexander was named a first-team selection with Davis a second-team selection and Booker a third-team pick.

Gilgeous-Alexander was also a finalist for NBA Most Valuable Player, which went to Luka Doncic, Clutch Player of the Year (awarded to Steph Curry), and the NBA Sportsmanship Award.

Davis was named to the NBA All-Defensive Team as a first-team selection along with Miami’s Bam Adebayo. Adebayo was one of three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year (awarded to Rudy Gobert) and NBA Social Justice Champion.

Additionally, Sacramento guard Malik Monk was one of three finalists for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, which was awarded to Minnesota’s Naz Reid. Oklahoma City guard Cason Wallace was named to the All-Rookie Team as a second team selection.

