Former JMU quarterback enters game late on Monday Night Football

They say there's a first time for everything, and on Monday night in Dallas, that became true for the JMU football program.

Former quarterback Ben DiNucci, a transfer from Pitt who started every game in 2018 and 2019 for JMU, entered the Cowboys-Cardinals game on Monday Night Football in Week 6, becoming the first JMU quarterback to ever take snaps in an NFL game.

Ben DiNucci becomes JMU’s first quarterback to ever take snaps in an NFL regular-season game.#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/pry7zF1sEA — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) October 20, 2020

DiNucci only played three snaps, handing off the ball three times to run out the game clock at the end of a blowout. Down 38-10, Dallas was just looking to get out of the game clean and decided to pull new starter Andy Dalton for the final drive.

In just two seasons, DiNucci finished top-10 in the JMU record books in several categories, including completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense.

He was drafted by the Cowboys in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft and is currently the team's primary backup with Dak Prescott on IR for the rest of the year.