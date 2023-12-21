Former Jimmie Mason Walters makes Wyoming men's hoops debut

Dec. 20—EL PASO, Texas — The Division I career of former University of Jamestown men's basketball player Mason Walters is officially underway as he started in the University of Wyoming's 78-65 win over South Dakota State University.

Walters finished his debut with 12 points on 4-for-12 shooting and 3-for-4 from the free throw line. The Jamestown native added three rebounds and one block and finished plus five. Walters was making his first appearance since March 14, 2023, when the Jimmies played Indiana Tech.

Walters has now scored double digits in 74 consecutive games dating back to Feb. 6, 2021.

Walters and the Cowboys return to the floor against either the University of Texas El Paso or Norfolk State University on Thursday, Dec. 21, with the time still to be determined.