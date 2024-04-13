Former JHS track standout Katelynn Hogg to run at SFA Saturday

Apr. 12—NACOGDOCHES — Katelynn Hogg, a former multi-event track and field standout at Jacksonville High School will be making her final appearance in East Texas Saturday.

Hogg, a junior, is in her last season as a member of the Southern Arkansas University track and field team.

SAU will be competing in the Stephen F. Austin-Carl Kight Invitational. Running events are scheduled to get under way at 11:30 a.m.

Hogg most recently competed in the Harding University Invitational in Searcy, Ark. Saturday. She came in 10th place in the 200 meter run, posting a time of 26.11. Hogg also took part in the 100 meter dash where she was timed in 12.45 seconds, which placed her 15th.

Hogg is a nursing major at SAU.