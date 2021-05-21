Former Jets WR Wayne Chrebet on Zach Wilson: ‘This kid is special’

Add Wayne Chrebet to the list of Zach Wilson believers.

The former Jets wide receiver said he agreed with the team’s decision to draft the BYU quarterback second overall after trading away Sam Darnold. He added that it was wise of Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh to go out and get their own guy rather than keeping a previous regime’s quarterback.

“This kid is special. You couldn’t pass on Zach Wilson,” Chrebet said on The Underdog Jets Podcast. “He’s their quarterback. He’s this regime’s guy. Sam wasn’t their guy. They’re gonna live and die with [Wilson].”

Chrebet knows quarterbacks. He played with 10 different ones during his 10-year career with the Jets, catching 580 passes for 7,365 yards and 41 touchdowns. Though Wilson’s only practiced a few times in a Jets jersey with the team’s players and coaches, Chrebet’s seen enough to stand by his assessment.

“I believe in this kid,” he said. “I think he might be the answer.”

Chrebet also praised the Jets organization, which he believes is finally doing what it takes to elevate their starting quarterback. Douglas drafted three offensive players after Wilson and added a bevy of receivers and running backs in free agency.

“They’re doing a great job surrounding him with talent,” Chrebet said. “He’s got some weapons right now. If he could just get on the same page with them, they’re going to come out firing. It’s not going to take very long to show what he can do.”

