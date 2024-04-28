Former Jets tackle Mekhi Becton signing one-year deal with Eagles

Another former Jet is going the Philadelphia Eagles. This time, it is former first-round pick offensive tackle Mekhi Becton. He signing a one-year with the Eagles worth up to $5.5 million, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Becton is expected to be the Eagles’ swing tackle behind starters Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. Becton also now gets to work with arguably the best offensive line coach in the NFL in Jeff Stoutland.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN noted Becton’s camp prioritized fit and situation for Becton’s landing spot and he found a good one in Philadelphia, where he will join Bryce Huff as the newest member of the Eagles.

Injuries derailed Becton’s time in New York, including two season-ending knee injuries very early in the season, one during training camp. Becton did play 16 games in 2023 after playing in just one total between 2021 and 2023. If there’s a place for him to resurrect his career, it’s in Philadelphia.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire