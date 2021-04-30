Former Jets Super Bowl TE Pete Lammons dies at 77

Pete Lammons, a former Jets tight end who helped New York win Super Bowl III, died in a boating accident Thursday, according to a statement released by Major League Fishing.

Lammons, 77, fell into the Sam Rayburn Reservoir near Brookeland, Texas, while participating in the MLF Toyota Series tournament, according to the statement. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recovered Lammons’ body Thursday afternoon and was unable to save him. Lammons’ nephew, Lance Lammons, said his uncle had been recovering from multiple surgeries before the event.

Lammons played for the Jets for six seasons after being drafted in the eighth round of the 1966 AFL draft. He went to the Pro Bowl in 1967 and caught six passes for 65 yards and a touchdown in the 1968 postseason – including two catches for 13 yards in the Jets’ 16-7 win over the Baltimore Colts.

Lammons finished his career with the Packers in 1972 and tallied 185 receptions for 2,364 yards and 14 touchdowns.