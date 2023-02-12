Former Jets on staffs of Chiefs and Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

A trio of former assistant coaches for the Jets will be on the sidelines Sunday in Arizona as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles have a pair of former Jets assistants, including pass game coordinator Kevin Patullo and defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson.

Patullo was the quarterbacks coach for Todd Bowles in 2015 and 2016. Wilson worked under Bowles and Adam Gase as defensive backs coach from 2017-2020 and also was the defensive pass game coordinator in 2019 and 2020 under Gase. Both Patullo and Wilson were hired by Nick Sirianni in 2021.

Chiefs defensive backs coach Dave Merritt was on Herm Edwards’ staff from 2001-2003 as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Merritt is finishing up his fourth season coaching Kansas City’s defensive backs for Andy Reid.

Two former players are also involved in some capacity. Former Jets running back La’Mical Perine is on the Chiefs’ practice squad and former offensive tackle Ben Ijalana is a scouting assistant for the Eagles.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire