Former Jets RB Le'Veon Bell set to sign one-year deal with Kansas City Chiefs

It didn't take Le'Veon Bell very long to find a new home.

SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano confirms that Bell is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, joining Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Per Vacchiano, the actual signing won’t happen until next week because Bell must go through several days of COVID testing and physicals, but he has agreed to terms with KC.



Bell was released by the Jets on Tuesday night, when general manager Joe Douglas saying that the team explored trade talks before ultimately deciding to release the 28-year-old veteran.

It had been reported earlier on Thursday that Bell's decision was down to three teams: the Chiefs, Bills, and Dolphins. So at the very least, the Jets won't have to face Bell within the division for the rest of the season.

That being said, the Jets are scheduled to play in Kansas City on Nov. 1.

In 17 games with the Jets, Bell rushed for 863 games with three touchdowns, while adding 500 yards with another touchdown through the air.