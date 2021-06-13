Former Jets RB Le'Veon Bell says he'd rather retire than play for Andy Reid again

Le'Veon Bell Chiefs white jersey

The Jets released RB Le'Veon Bell on Oct. 13, 2020 after a disappointing start in his second season with the team.

Bell then chose to sign with the then-defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in hopes of revitalizing his career. However, things didn't go as planned and now Bell is voicing his opinion on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

“I’ll never play for Andy Reid again,” Bell replied to a fan in an Instagram comment. “I’d retire first.”



The running back struggled in 17 games with the Jets over two seasons prior to being released. He ran for just 863 yards on 264 attempts with three touchdowns, and made 69 receptions for 500 yards with one score.



Not much changed in Kansas City, as Bell ran for just 254 yards on 63 attempts with two touchdowns and caught 13 passes for 99 yards over nine games. In the playoffs, Bell had just two rushes for six yards in the one game that he was active. The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to win the AFC, but fell short and lost the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Bell signed a massive four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets after sitting out the 2018 season due to contract disputes with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Bell was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time First-Team All-Pro over his five seasons in Pittsburgh, rushing for over 1,200 yards in a season three times.

The 29-year-old is currently a free agent and recently said on Twitter that he'll sign somewhere when he's ready.