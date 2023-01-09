Former Jets quarterback Geno Smith reaches playoffs

Geno Smith knocked his former team out of playoff contention in Week 17. Now, he is going to be a part of the playoffs.

With the Detroit Lions knocking out the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, the Seattle Seahawks clinched the last spot in the NFC playoffs, meaning Smith’s incredible run in the 2022 season will continue.

The Seahawks will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs and will take on the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers.

Smith incredibly set the single-season record with 4,282 passing yards. A franchise that had Russell Wilson for many years and Geno Smith now holds the single-season passing record.

Before the season, many pegged the Seahawks to be in contention for the No. 1 pick in the draft. Now, the former Jet has led the Seahawks back to the playoffs after the franchise missed the playoffs in 2021 after suffering their first losing record since 2011.

Who would have thought Geno Smith would actually lead the Seahawks, or any team for that matter, to the postseason? Such is life in the NFL.

