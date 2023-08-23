Former Jets QB Sam Darnold wins 49ers backup job, complicating Trey Lance’s future

Former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is reportedly set to be the San Francisco 49ers’ primary backup this season, leaving the future of recent third-overall pick Trey Lance unclear.

San Francisco’s decision to roll with Darnold behind starter Brock Purdy was reported Wednesday by NFL Media and has not been announced by the team.

Darnold, who played his first three NFL seasons with the Jets before spending the past two in Carolina, signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the 49ers in the offseason.

San Francisco traded a haul that included three first-round picks to take the raw-but-talented Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance entered the 2022 season as the team’s starter but suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.

Jimmy Garoppolo started the next 10 games for San Francisco before his own season-ending foot injury. That opened the starting role for Purdy — a rookie selected with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft — who went 5-0 in the regular season and won two playoff games before an elbow injury forced him out of the NFC Championship Game.

The 49ers are now weighing their options with Lance, 23, who wasn’t at practice Wednesday, according to NFL Media.

The Jets used the third-overall pick in 2018 to take Darnold, who posted a 13-25 record and threw 45 touchdowns against 39 interceptions with them. Darnold, 26, went 4-2 as a starter with Carolina last year.

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan is known for his high-powered offense that multiple quarterbacks have succeeded in. Purdy, 23, completed 67.1% of his throws and passed for 1,374 yards and 13 touchdowns against 4 interceptions in his five starts last regular season.

The 49ers, who went 13-4 last year, boast big-name weapons such as wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, running back Christian McCaffrey and tight end George Kittle.