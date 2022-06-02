Former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick retires after 17 NFL seasons

The Fitzmagic has come to an end in the NFL.

After 17 seasons, Ryan Fitzpatrick is retiring from football. It was a long career for the former seventh-round pick by the Rams, playing for nine different teams, including the New York Jets.

Fitzpatrick suited up for New York in 2015 and 2016, starting 27 games and going 13-14 in those starts. He led the Jets to an impressive 10-6 record in 2015, throwing a career-best 31 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions.

After his stint with the Jets, he made stops with the Bucs, Dolphins and Washington to finish out the last five years of his career. And while he’s best known for his time in Buffalo, he had his most success with the Jets.

In total, Fitzpatrick threw 223 touchdown passes, 169 interceptions and racked up 34,990 career passing yards. He ranks 32nd all-time in career passing yards and 29th in career pass attempts.

For a former seventh-round pick out of Harvard in 2005, that’s pretty impressive, especially considering he never spent more than four years with a single team.

Fitzpatrick may not be leaving the game completely, however. According to the New York Post, Fitzpatrick is deep in negotiations to be an analyst for Amazon on Thursday Night Football. The Post reports that he would join a studio team that includes Marshawn Lynch, Tony Gonzalez and Richard Sherman.