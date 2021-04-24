Former Jets QB Mark Sanchez warns Zach Wilson that New York is a 'difficult market'

Mark Sanchez

As the consensus No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, Zach Wilson is doing everything he can to make sure he’s prepared to play in New York.

This includes speaking with some former Jets quarterbacks, including the last signal-caller to lead Gang Green to the playoffs, Mark Sanchez.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Sanchez discussed what he talked about with the BYU product.

“My thing to Zach was, when you get into this market, most importantly, it’s not about ‘Do GQ or don’t do GQ’ your rookie season,” Sanchez said. “Understand who you are and what you want to portray yourself to be and understand what comes with all these decisions you’re going to make in the media space. Because it’s an unforgiving media. It’s a difficult market.”

Playing in New York is an opportunity some athletes dream about, but it also puts a player under a microscope. Sanchez knows the experience all too well and hoped to convey both the positives and negatives of what he went through.

“You just have to be careful of what you say or don’t say,” Sanchez said. “And at the end of the day, you’ve got to understand that no matter what you do, whether it’s GQ, whether it’s Home & Gardening magazine, either way you’re going to get criticized from people who disagree with what you did.

“If you’re Home & Gardening, ‘Well, he’s too buttoned-up for me. I want somebody more Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield’ If you do GQ, ‘Oh, well that’s too racy. I want someone clean-shaven, in a suit and tie all the time, looks the part all the time.’ Whatever it is, you’re