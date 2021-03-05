Former Jets QB Mark Sanchez wants Sam Darnold out of New York: 'It’s not fair to the kid'

Sam Darnold tight shot vs. Pats white uniform

As the Jets continue weighing their options on what to do with Sam Darnold and the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft, Mark Sanchez gave his take on what he thinks is the best route to go -- but not for the reason you may think.

Speaking on ESPN's Get Up, Sanchez said he'd like to see Darnold get out of New York, after Todd McShay's latest mock draft had the Jets taking BYU's Zach Wilson at No. 2.

“As soon as he goes 3-and-out two times this year, his ass is getting booed out of the stadium. It’s not fair to the kid,” Sanchez said. “They gotta do something fast to get him out of there.”

New York fans can be ruthless at times, and would probably be so if the Jets were to not use the No. 2 pick on a quarterback, just to see Darnold struggle again.

Wilson's stock has grown since the end of the college football season, and will likely be the pick at two if the Jets do indeed decide to move on from Darnold. But then comes the bigger, "where does Darnold end up?" question.

Darnold should still have quite a few suitors around the league if he were to become available, but at what price? The Jets taking another QB in the Top 3 of the draft in a three-year span doesn't exactly scream "this guy is still worth a lot."

But once the Jets have who they believe to be their guy at the No. 2 pick, any additional picks in exchange for Darnold will be an added bonus.