Former Jets QB Geno Smith continues to have inside track to Seahawks job

It’s a name that may give Jets fans some unwanted flashbacks, but former Jets QB Geno Smith has written a new chapter to his career, one that could lead to him starting in Week 1 for the first time since 2014.

The Seattle Seahawks are entering a new era after trading QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Their package in return included QB Drew Lock to compete with Smith. Well, the first battle for Smith was whether Seattle would try to acquire another veteran quarterback, such as former Browns QB and now Panthers QB Baker Mayfield.

Turns out, the Seahawks never had any real interest in trading for Mayfield, or essentially any other veteran quarterback, showing confidence in both Smith and Lock.

Fast forward to training camp and the Jets’ 2013 second-round pick started out as the favorite to start Week 1 against Wilson and the Broncos. One week into training camp and Smith still looks to have the inside track, though as ESPN’s Seahawks beat writer Brady Henderson reports, Lock has gotten some work with the ones this week and believes head coach Pete Carroll hinted that Lock may see more of the work with the first team in tomorrow’s scrimmage.

“Geno continues to be at the top,” Carroll told reporters. “He’s ahead, he’s been in the lead for all the obvious reasons.”

Smith has familiarity with the Seahawks offense. He started the three games Wilson missed due to a thumb injury last season and took care of the football. only committing one turnover in three starts (he did throw an interception against the Rams when he came in off the bench after Wilson was injured).

The Seahawks did go 1-2 in Smith’s three starts, though both losses came by three points each (23-20 against the Steelers, 13-10 against the Saints). Smith led the Seahawks to a 31-7 win in Week 8 over the Jaguars.

With that experience and good connections with WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, at this point, it would take a near-perfect preseason from Lock for Smith to lose the starting job.

Story continues

By the way, the Jets visit the Seahawks in Week 17 (January 1). It could be a mini-reunion. We’ll see by then where Smith’s story turns.

Drew Lock got some brief work with the Seahawks’ No. 1 offense early in today’s practice. Pete Carroll said Geno Smith continues to lead that battle but seemed to hint that Lock will get more first-team reps in tomorrow’s mock game. “It’ll be a really big day tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/nayrsMd2NO — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire