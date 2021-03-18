Former Jets OLB Tarell Basham signing with Cowboys

Former Jets outside linebacker Tarell Basham found himself a new home Thursday night, signing a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Cowboys, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Basham came into his own as a situational pass rusher with the Jets, registering 5.5 sacks in three seasons with New York. The 27-year-old is fresh off a 2020 season in which he notched a career-high 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, but did not profile as a fit in Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s new 4-3 base defense.

A former third-round pick of the Colts, Basham joined the Jets midway through 2018, making eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Basham’s took his game up a notch in his second season with New York, recording 33 tackles, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and two sacks in 16 games (two starts) lining up on the edge of Gregg Williams’ 3-4 defense.

In four NFL seasons, Basham has made 84 tackles to go along with 23 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

With Basham off to Dallas, the attention of Joe Douglas’ pursuit of pass rush help now turns elsewhere if it hadn’t already. The Jets already made major strides in addressing the need in the opening days of free agency, inking Carl Lawson to a lucrative three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million in guaranteed money