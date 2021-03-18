Former Jets OLB Tarell Basham signing with Cowboys

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Calvaruso
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Jets outside linebacker Tarell Basham found himself a new home Thursday night, signing a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Cowboys, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Basham came into his own as a situational pass rusher with the Jets, registering 5.5 sacks in three seasons with New York. The 27-year-old is fresh off a 2020 season in which he notched a career-high 3.5 sacks and three forced fumbles, but did not profile as a fit in Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s new 4-3 base defense.

A former third-round pick of the Colts, Basham joined the Jets midway through 2018, making eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Basham’s took his game up a notch in his second season with New York, recording 33 tackles, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss and two sacks in 16 games (two starts) lining up on the edge of Gregg Williams’ 3-4 defense.

In four NFL seasons, Basham has made 84 tackles to go along with 23 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

With Basham off to Dallas, the attention of Joe Douglas’ pursuit of pass rush help now turns elsewhere if it hadn’t already. The Jets already made major strides in addressing the need in the opening days of free agency, inking Carl Lawson to a lucrative three-year, $45 million contract with $30 million in guaranteed money

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Bears cut cornerback Kyle Fuller

    Fuller was the Bears' first-round draft pick in 2014.

  • Bears will release cornerback Kyle Fuller

    Long-term contracts that have moved past the guaranteed years will continue only as long as the player plays well enough to earn the money. As to cornerback Kyle Fuller, the Bears have decided that Fuller isn’t earning it. Fuller will be released, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Fuller’s release will create $11 million [more]

  • Rapoport: Seahawks sign C Ethan Pocic to 1-year, $3 million contract

    Seattle brought back last year's starter to fill the team's final void along the offensive line.

  • Former Chargers center Dan Feeney agrees to New York Jets deal

    Dan Feeney, the mullet-sporting, fan favorite for the Chargers at center, is leaving the team after agreeing to a deal with the New York Jets.

  • Nick Martin signing with Raiders

    The Raiders are revamping their offensive line. They have found a replacement at center after trading Rodney Hudson to the Cardinals. Las Vegas is signing center Nick Martin, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The Texans cut Martin on Feb. 26, clearing $6.25 million in cap space for the coming year. Martin joined the Texans [more]

  • Newest Jet Carl Lawson: Robert Saleh was a big reason why I decided to join the Jets

    Carl Lawson and Justin Hardee made their first appearance as New York Jets during recent media availability. Lawson explained how new head coach Robert Saleh made a great impression on Lawson when he YouTubed Saleh's introductory press conference, 'it felt like he was talking to me.' Justin Hardee why he chose the Jets over other offers and what his motivation is when he takes the field on special teams.

  • Raiders bring back RB Theo Riddick

    Raiders bring back RB Theo Riddick

  • Panthers to sign former Seahawks WR David Moore

    Panthers to sign former Seahawks WR David Moore

  • Dallas Cowboys bolster need at cornerback by keeping one of their own

    Jourdan Lewis’ return doesn’t alter the need for the Cowboys to find a starter opposite Trevon Diggs on the outside.

  • Breshad Perriman follows in his father's footsteps, signs with Detroit Lions

    Breshad Perriman had his best season in 2019, when he played for new Detroit Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Desmond King goes to Texans on one-year, $3.5 million deal

    Free agent defensive back Desmond King has agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Texans, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus. The Texans now have added 21 players in trades or free agent signings as well as re-signing cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. Their new additions besides King are quarterback Tyrod Taylor, linebacker Tae Davis, [more]

  • Cowboys add defensive depth with former Texans DL Carlos Watkins

    The four-year veteran was listed as a defensive end in Houston, but may be a better interior fit for Dan Quinn's new 4-3 scheme in Dallas.

  • WR Will Fuller agrees to 1-year deal with Miami Dolphins

    Receiver Will Fuller agreed to terms Thursday on a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, who were eager to acquire a deep threat to stretch the field for Tua Tagovailoa. Center Matt Skura, a starter with Baltimore for the past four seasons, also agreed to a one-year deal with Miami. Fuller is coming off his best season of his five-year career, all in Houston, even though he was suspended for the final five games for using performance-enhancers.

  • Raiders trading Rodney Hudson to Cardinals

    The Raiders won’t cut center Rodney Hudson after all. Instead, they’ll trade him to the Cardinals. Arizona and Las Vegas are finalizing a trade that will send Hudson and a seventh-round pick to the Cardinals for a third round pick, according to multiple reports. The surprising news that the Raiders planned to cut Hudson led [more]

  • Cards add WR A.J. Green, C Rodney Hudson to boost offense

    The Arizona Cardinals made a trio of big offseason moves on Wednesday, adding seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green on a one-year deal, trading for three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson and signing two-time Pro Bowl kicker Matt Prater. The Cardinals acquired Hudson and a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft from the Raiders and will send a third-round pick back to Las Vegas.

  • Brent Urban agrees to one-year deal with Cowboys

    The Cowboys have made an addition to their defensive line. Defensive end Brent Urban has agreed to a one-year deal with the team. Urban’s wife broke the news on her Twitter account on Thursday afternoon. Urban started eight of the 16 games he played for the Bears last season and finished the year with 36 [more]

  • NFL Inks 11-Year, $105 Billion Media Rights Renewals With Partners

    The NFL has renewed its media rights deals with network partners CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN, in a multibillion-dollar series of moves that will keep TV’s most lucrative programming on the air through the end of the 2033 season. At the same time, the league has an eye trained on the digital future, shifting the […]

  • 49ers re-sign LT Trent Williams

    The 49ers’ biggest offseason question has been answered. Left tackle Trent Williams will return to the club on a 6-year, $138 million contract, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. This was the most significant domino left to fall for San Francisco’s offseason. With Williams’ deal settled, they now have a better view of what kind of finances they have to work with through the rest of free agency. The 49ers acquired Williams from Washington on Day 3 of last year’s draft. In exchange, they sent a 2020 fifth-round pick and a third-round selection in 2021.

  • Tom Brady uses Kevin Garnett quote to celebrate Bucs signing anniversary

    It's been one year since Tom Brady left New England for Tampa Bay. The ex-Patriots QB celebrated the anniversary of his Bucs signing with a familiar Kevin Garnett quote.

  • Rams did the Lions a favor by delaying the Goff-Stafford trade for a day

    The Los Angeles Rams absorbed an extra $2.5M cap hit by delaying the Jared Goff-Matthew Stafford trade for a day