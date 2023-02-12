Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan interviews for Broncos’ defensive coordinator job

Is Rex Ryan set to return to the sidelines in the NFL? The former Jets and Bills head coach threw his name into the mix in Denver as he interviewed with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton for the defensive coordinator position, per Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

A little Sunday morning scoopage: new Broncos head coach Sean Payton interviewed a surprise candidate this week to be his defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Rex Ryan @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) February 12, 2023

Ryan, who led the Jets to two appearances in the AFC Championship Game, would certainly be a very intriguing hire for Payton. Ryan is still one of the top defensive minds in football. That mind with the talent of Denver’s defense would be a very fun pairing to watch. Ryan has not coached in the NFL since his two-year stint from 2015-2016 with the Bills. He currently is an analyst with ESPN.

Should Ryan join the Broncos, it would mean the Jets will face their former head coach as the Jets are scheduled to visit Denver again this season. Wouldn’t that be exciting?

