Former Jets head coach Joe Walton died Sunday. He was 85.

“Joe Walton poured his heart into this franchise for nine seasons,” the Jets said in a statement. “Joining us as an offensive coordinator before taking over as the head coach, Joe fielded some of the franchises most productive offenses and helped the team to four playoff appearances during his tenure. He was a good man, who cared for his players, and loved the game of football.”

Walton, a native of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, coached the Jets for seven years and went 53-57-1 while leading the team to the playoffs twice.

Washington made him a second-round choice in 1957. He played tight end for Washington for four seasons and the Giants for three. Walton caught 178 passes for 2,628 yards and 28 touchdowns.

He retired from playing after the 1963 season and joined the Giants as a scout two years later. Walton was promoted to receivers coach in 1969, and after five years in that role, he went to Washington as the running backs coach.

Walton became Washington’s offensive coordinator in 1978 and moved to the Jets in the same role in 1981. He replaced Walt Michaels as the Jets’ head coach in 1983.

Walton, though, was fired after a 4-12 season in 1989.

Walton ended his NFL coaching career in Pittsburgh, where he served as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator for two years.

Former Jets head coach Joe Walton dies at 85 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk