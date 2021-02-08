Former Jets HC Todd Bowles wins Super Bowl LV with Buccaneers

Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles had his team make play after play on Sunday night, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.

Bowles was head coach of the Jets from 2015-2018, going 24-40 with the team. He took a year off of coaching before accepting the DC job with the Bucs in January of 2019, after they had hired Bruce Arians as head coach.

The Bucs defense held Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to only 270 yards passing and forced him to throw two interceptions. They sacked the former MVP three times, and allowed only 107 total rushing yards to the Chiefs.

It's the first time that Bowles has won a Super Bowl as a coach, after having won once as a player with Washington in Super Bowl XXII.

Despite having Tom Brady on offense, the Bucs defense made big plays consistently during the playoffs. They won three road games before becoming the first team to host a Super Bowl.

Bowles' defense finished the regular season ranked eighth overall, and was fifth in turnovers with 25.