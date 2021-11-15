Former Jets HC Rex Ryan sounds off on Robert Saleh, defense: 'Don't compare this guy to me'

Robert Saleh looking down perplexed in New England headset on

The Jets were once again blown out, as the Buffalo Bills torched them on the MetLife Stadium turf Sunday. The defense, specifically, has allowed 175 points in a four-game span now – the second-most points allowed in that stretch since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger.

For a defensive-minded head coach like Robert Saleh, that’s not what anyone would expect to happen even with the injuries the team has sustained.

Former Jets head coach Rex Ryan is calling things like he’s sees it.

“I look at it as this defense is abysmal,” he said on ESPN's DiPietro and Rothenberg Podcast. “Bart [Scott] was telling that to me, ‘Oh no, their defense is playing hard.’ I’m like what? No they don’t. This is a horrendous defense. Now they’re going to use, ‘Well now we didn’t have our safety.’ So what? Everybody has a million injuries let alone above average safety you’re missing. I remember playing without five corners. It never looked like this. We were fifth in the league in defense that year.”

Saleh’s reputation with the San Francisco 49ers before coming to New York was a fiery defensive coordinator who quickly made the mantra “All Gas, No Brakes.” Well, Ryan hasn’t seen that from this group, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

And that’s why when he hears comparisons to his coaching, he feels insulted.

“This guy was supposed to be a defensive guru,” Ryan explained. “I heard everything and I take it personal on this one. Everything I’ve heard about was, well this guy’s a lot like myself, but without the bad part. Yeah, well some of the bad part you need because this team doesn’t play with any damn heart. That’s the thing that’s disappointing to me. Don’t ever compare this guy to me, this Robert Saleh to me.

“Statistically, one time they were like a top defense. Here’s one thing they’re going to be familiar with: Four out of five years the 49ers were dead last in their division. So he’s going to be dead last again, so he’s used to that. So to me, I’m a little pissed off about it that this guy, his background’s a lot like yours. No it isn’t, no it isn’t.

"Quit trying to tell the New York fan base that he’s going to be like me as a defensive-minded guy or whatever. I had a clue how to handle a rookie quarterback. I also never got my butt kicked like this in a four-game stretch ever. …Never made excuse and never put a product out there like this.”

In Ryan's first year as head coach back in 2009 with the Jets, he went 9-7 with an AFC Championship Game run.