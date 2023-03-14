Former Jets guard Nate Herbig agrees to terms with Steelers on 2-year contract

Former Jets offensive guard Nate Herbig is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, agreeing to terms on a two-year contract, per Mike Garafolo.

The deal is worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed.

Herbig stepped in at right guard after the host of injuries to the offensive line, starting 11 games for the Jets in 2022. Ironically enough, his first start of 2022 was against the team he will now be playing for, the Steelers.

Herbig joined the Jets in 2021 after three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He came into the league undrafted out of Stanford in 2019.

