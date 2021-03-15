Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum Joins Bruin Sports as Senior Advisor

Longtime NFL front office executive Mike Tannenbaum is joining Bruin Sports Capital as a senior advisor.

Currently an ESPN contributor, Tannenbaum will consult on potential investments across global sports, media and entertainment, according to the company.

Bruin was founded in 2015 by former NASCAR and IMG executive George Pyne. The firm’s investment thesis is to provide both long-term capital and strategic expertise at a time when private equity is growing deeply intertwined with sports across the globe.

In 2019 the Bruin raised $600 million from CVC Capital Partners and the Jordan Co. The group’s current portfolio includes backend tech provider Deltatre, marketing agency Engine Shop and early stage VC fund Courtside Ventures.

Since beginning his NFL career as an intern with the New Orleans Saints, Tannenbaum has spent more than two decades in NFL front offices, including stints as the general manager of the New York Jets (2006-12) and most recently as executive vice president of football operations for the Miami Dolphins (2015-18). He joined ESPN as an NFL front office insider in April 2019.

A graduate of Tulane Law School, Tannenbaum also has agency experience. Between jobs with the Jets and Dolphins, he worked at Priority Sports and Entertainment, where his clients included NBA head coaches Steve Kerr and David Blatt.

