Former Jets and Giants DT Damon 'Snacks' Harrison announces retirement from NFL

Damon 'Snacks' Harrison close up Giants

Former Jets and Giants DT Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison called it a career on Saturday via his Twitter page.

Without a team this season, the 32-year-old made the announcement a year after playing in just seven games with the Green Bay Packers and the Seattle Seahawks in 2021.

An undrafted free agent in 2012, Harrison started his career with the Jets and played four seasons for Gang Green. In 53 games, Harrison accumulated 193 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

In 2016, Harrison then signed with the Giants. The Louisiana native had his only career interception as well as four sacks and two forced fumbles in three seasons with Big Blue.

From 2013-2017, Harrison started in 80 straight games for both the Jets and Giants, proving to be both durable and reliable.

In Harrison’s 11-year career, he finished with 11 sacks, five forced fumbles and even a fumble recovery with five different teams and was always a fan favorite wherever he went.