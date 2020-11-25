Former Jets, Giants and Cowboys strength coach Markus Paul dies at 54

Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul

Dallas Cowboys head strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul died Wednesday, the team announced. He was 54.

Paul was a strength coach with the Jets (2005-06) and Giants (2007-18) before becoming a head strength coach of the Cowboys in 2018. He was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after a medical emergency.

"The loss of a family member is a tragedy, and Markus Paul was a loved and valued member of our family," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said in a statement released through the team Wednesday. "He was a pleasant and calming influence in our strength room and throughout The Star. His passion for his work and his enthusiasm for life earn him great respect and admiration from all of our players and the entire organization. We offer our love and support to his family in this very difficult time. Our hearts are broken for his family and all of the individuals whose lives he touched and made better."

First-year Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy echoed Jones' sentiments.

"We extend our love, strength and support to Markus' family during this most challenging of times and ask that their privacy be respected moving forward," McCarthy said. "Markus Paul was a leader in this building. He earned the players' respect and attention because he cared so much and was a naturally gifted communicator -- both on the personal and professional levels. He handled every situation, sometimes with a smile and a pat on the back, and sometimes with tough love. He had innate toughness in a job that requires that quality, and he was admired throughout the NFL by his peers and the players he coached. It was a privilege to work with him as a coach and laugh with him as a friend. Markus did everything the right way."

The Cowboys released an initial statement on Paul's condition Tuesday:

"Shortly before 7:30 a.m. this morning, Dallas Cowboys Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Markus Paul experienced a medical emergency. Paul was immediately treated by Cowboys medical personnel and transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

Story continues

"As per the Paul family, Markus is in the process of undergoing further medical tests and additional information will be made available at the appropriate time."

Later in the day, Paul's daughter, Tabitha, said that her father is on life support and the family is "praying for a miracle"

“He is not gone yet, the doctors are doing everything they can possibly do for him," she wrote.

Before joining Dallas, Paul spent a decade with the Giants as their assistant strength and conditioning coach. From 2007 until 2018, Paul helped Giants players with their goals in the weight room.

Paul also spent a short while with the Jets (two seasons) and collected three Super Bowl rings during his time with the New England Patriots before that.

Paul's first job as a strength coach came with the New Orleans Saints in 1998 following his playing days in the NFL.

A Syracuse University product, Paul was picked in the fourth round of the 1988 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, where he played 30 game over five seasons at safety.