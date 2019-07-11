Former Jets, Dolphins exec says Tom Brady's 2018 season more impressive than Patrick Mahomes'

Sports media’s enduring love for debate has provided us with some interesting moments.

For many, there was another such moment recently.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tannenbaum: Brady more impressive than Mahomes in 2018

Last week, former New York Jets and Miami Dolphins personnel exec Mike Tannenbaum was on ESPN’s “NFL Live.”

Tannenbaum and former offensive lineman Damien Woody, a longtime NFL analyst on the network, were asked by host Dan Graziano whether Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes or New England Patriots QB Tom Brady had the more impressive season in 2018.

Former Jets and Dolphins personnel executive Mike Tannenbaum likely ruffled the feathers of Chiefs fans with recent comments. (AP)

Mahomes’ 2018 season was one for the record books: he threw for over 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns while completing 66.0 percent of his passes, and 41 of the Associated Press’ 50 voters selected him as the league’s Most Valuable Player in just his first season as the Chiefs’ starter.

Brady, in his 18th season as the Patriots’ starter, threw for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and completed 65.8 percent of his passes.

While Woody said Mahomes was more impressive last year, Tannenbaum disagreed.

‘It’s remarkable; he’s gotten better’

“For me, it would be Tom Brady. Being in the AFC East for as long as I have, between the Jets and the Dolphins, every year we were like, ‘Wow, this is going to be it for Tom. He’s getting older. This has got to be the year. This has to be the year,’” Tannenbaum said. “And it’s remarkable; he’s gotten better.

“He’s so smart. He knows where he’s going with the ball often before the ball’s ever snapped, so it’s hard to get to him because he gets rid of it so quickly.

“It’s really remarkable that he’s actually gotten better in the back half of his career from the first half. Unfortunately, I’ve admired it to my detriment, but he really deserves a lot of credit.”

Story continues

Brady recorded the greatest regular season ever for a 41-year-old quarterback, and then led the Patriots to their sixth Super Bowl win, including an overtime win against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC championship.

More from Yahoo Sports: