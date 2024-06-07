Former Jets DBs Bryce Hall, Jordan Whitehead reunite with Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought back a familiar face in free agency this offseason, signing veteran safety Jordan Whitehead to a two-year deal.

Whitehead spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Bucs, then played for the New York Jets for the past two seasons.

He won’t be the only member of last year’s Jets defensive backfield coming to Tampa Bay this year, though, as cornerback Bryce Hall also signed with the Bucs this offseason on a one-year deal.

Hall recently spoke with the media during offseason workouts about his bond with Whitehead that developed in New York:

